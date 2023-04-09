RCCI to organize BUILD 2023 Expo on May 19-21

DNA

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize the third BUILD 2023 Expo in the third week of May.

The president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafiq in a statement has said that with an aim of empowering businesses, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) always endeavored to promote and strengthen the industry by organizing multitude of events on both National and International level including various conferences and exhibitions. Previously, RCCI had successfully organized premium events of the sector: Build-2021 Construction Trade Fair and ICEE. Subsequent to that success and in view of the strategic importance of this sector, RCCI is organizing Build Expo 2023 on May 19th-21st 2023 at Topi Rakh Complex, Rawalpindi.

He further informed that the exhibition will have stalls based on various products including Property, Builders Developers, Construction and allied industry related materials, ceramics, tiles, electric cables, interior, paint and hardware.

He said that more than 40 allied industries are associated with the construction sector. Increasing employment opportunities will reduce unemployment in the country, he further added. Preparations for the expo are going on and stalls are being booked, there will also be a musical evening and a food court on the occasion of the Build Expo 2023, he added.

A conference with panel discussions will also be held on the sidelines of the Expo to highlight the barriers to innovation and development in the industry.