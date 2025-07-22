RCCI to Organize 2-Day Med-Health Expo & Summit on July 29

DNA

Rawalpindi, July 22 — The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is set to host a two-day Health Expo and Summit on July 29-30, aimed at exploring the export potential of Pakistan’s health and pharmaceutical sectors while addressing key challenges faced by the industry.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat shared that Pakistan holds significant untapped potential in the pharmaceutical export market due to its advanced drug manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforce, and the rising global demand for affordable medicines. “Pakistan is recognized for producing high-quality generic drugs at competitive prices, making its pharmaceutical products highly attractive to global markets seeking cost-effective healthcare solutions,” he said.

Despite its strengths, the sector remains underutilized due to regulatory hurdles, limited research and development, and stiff international competition. The summit, held alongside the RCCI Med-Health Expo 2025, will bring together stakeholders to deliberate on these critical issues that impact healthcare delivery and the growth trajectory of the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan.

President Shaukat also emphasized the need to improve the pharmaceutical regulatory system to ensure drug safety, quality, and efficacy, and to tackle the growing concern of counterfeit and substandard medicines.

In addition to the summit, the Expo will feature a variety of free public health services, including diabetes screening, dental and eye checkups, fitness sessions (including yoga), and awareness programs on mental health and healthy weight loss tips delivered by renowned health and wellness experts.

The RCCI Health Expo & Summit 2025 promises to be a comprehensive platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and showcasing innovations in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, while offering valuable public health services to the community.