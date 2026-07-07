RCCI, RCB discuss institutional cooperation

RAWALPINDI, 07 JULY (DNA) — Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Usman Shaukat held a meeting with Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Chief, Aamer Rashid to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthen institutional cooperation for the local business community.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged detailed views on various issues affecting the business community and RCCI members. The discussion particularly focused on improving inter-institutional coordination, facilitating local businesses, and addressing pressing civic and administrative concerns.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the RCCI and the Cantonment Board to work closely for the welfare of traders, promote a business-friendly environment, and build stronger public-private collaboration to achieve sustainable economic growth in the region.

The RCCI president was accompanied by Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi and Former President Mian Habibullah during the deliberations. — DNA