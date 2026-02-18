RCCI pushes for reforms as U.S. investors show strong interest in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, FEB 18 /DNA/ – President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Usman Shaukat, addressed a press conference following the Chamber’s high-level trade delegation visit to the United States, highlighting strong investor interest across multiple sectors and emphasizing that structural economic reforms are essential to unlock large-scale foreign investment.

He said U.S. investors expressed keen interest in Pakistan in areas including rare earth minerals, mining, information technology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, medical devices, construction, and data infrastructure. He stressed that targeted policy support—particularly for the mining sector—can position Pakistan as a competitive destination for global capital.

Underscoring the broader context, he noted that countries worldwide are strengthening economic engagement with the United States, while Pakistan maintains approximately $10 billion in bilateral trade. He emphasized that the strong diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and the United States should be effectively leveraged to expand trade, investment, and technology partnerships.

The RCCI delegation comprised leading business figures from IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, medical devices, construction, and allied sectors. During meetings with U.S. lawmakers, government agencies, and business organizations, American stakeholders highlighted the importance of investor protection, legal certainty, and policy continuity to facilitate investment in Pakistan.

Usman Shaukat announced that a major business conference will be held in the United States on March 24, bringing together prominent Pakistani entrepreneurs to promote bilateral investment and commercial collaboration.

He observed that pharmaceutical prices in the United States are among the highest globally, creating opportunities for Pakistan to expand cooperation in medical devices and healthcare products. Various U.S. states also signaled readiness to deepen trade ties with Pakistan, while expecting reciprocal facilitation for American investors.

Reaffirming RCCI’s non-political role, he stated that the Chamber supports reforms that improve the cost of doing business, strengthen regulatory transparency, and build investor confidence. The Chamber seeks accelerated progress in B2B trade linkages that ensure mutual economic benefit for Pakistan.

Prior to the U.S. visit, RCCI held consultations with an IMF delegation, which sought private sector input on the upcoming federal budget, business cost reforms, and policy priorities. He expressed optimism that continued engagement with international institutions will support economic stability and business facilitation.

Highlighting domestic challenges, he pointed to regulatory burdens, taxation pressures, and limited institutional support for SMEs. He emphasized the need for effective arbitration mechanisms and trust-building measures to strengthen the investment climate.