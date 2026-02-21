RCCI president urges US-Pakistan economic partnership push

RAWALPINDI, FEB 21 /DNA/ – President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, has emphasized the need to translate the current strong diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States into a comprehensive economic partnership. Speaking on a private television program, he stated that structural reforms can convert existing diplomatic goodwill into tangible economic outcomes.

He noted that an RCCI trade delegation recently concluded a highly productive visit to Washington, D.C., New York City, and New Jersey, aimed at advancing practical measures to expand bilateral trade, investment, and long-term commercial cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

Led by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, the delegation held meetings with Congressional Pakistan Caucus Co-Chairs Jack Bergman and Tom Suozzi, as well as Hank Johnson, Jon Ossoff, and Chris Van Hollen. Key engagements with Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, Open NY, and Chamber of Industry Association New Jersey reflected strong mutual interest in deepening economic cooperation.

President Shaukat expressed appreciation for the support of Farooq Mughal for facilitating important engagements with U.S. Congressional representatives in Washington, D.C. He also acknowledged the efforts of Pak Steel CEO Hassan Farid in advocating for a transition toward an investment-driven bilateral partnership.

Highlighting the economic outlook, Shaukat noted that Pakistan–U.S. bilateral trade currently exceeds USD 10 billion, with textile exports serving as a backbone of trade. However, he emphasized that the existing volume remains far below potential and should be tripled through diversification into high-value sectors, regulatory reforms, and enhanced investor facilitation.=DNA