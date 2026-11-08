RCCI president calls for incentives to double tourism’s contribution to Pakistan’s GDP

DNA

ISLAMABAD: President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Nosherwan Khalil Khan, has called for providing incentives and facilitation to the private sector to unlock Pakistan’s vast tourism potential and double the sector’s contribution to the national economy over the next few years.

He emphasized that tourism currently contributes approximately 5.8 to 6 percent to Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which can be significantly increased through effective policies, public-private partnerships and investment-friendly initiatives.

“Pakistan has immense tourism potential. If domestic tourism is promoted and strengthened, it will pave the way for foreign investment and attract more international tourists. Providing incentives to the private sector is essential to developing tourism infrastructure, improving facilities and creating new economic opportunities,” he said.

RCCI President Nosherwan Khalil Khan, along with Vice President Ikram Abbasi and Executive Committee members, attended the inaugural ceremony of the Second Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, and other distinguished dignitaries were also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Pakistan’s largest Tourism, Sports and Family Festival commenced on Friday, showcasing the country’s cultural diversity, traditional cuisine, handicrafts, sports and tourism potential through a range of colourful events and recreational activities.

The festival features cultural stalls representing all provinces, highlighting their distinctive heritage, traditions, lifestyles, cuisines and handicrafts. Traditional Pakistani food, products of renowned brands and handcrafted items made by artisans from across the country are among the major attractions.

Pakistan possesses extraordinary tourism potential, including five of the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 metres, extensive coastlines, deserts, river valleys, scenic landscapes and historical sites. However, the country’s international tourism remains below its potential.

According to tourism sector analysis, Pakistan attracted approximately 97,500 international tourists in 2023. Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan recorded a significant increase in tourism during 2024, with 21,862 international and 486,571 domestic tourists, reflecting growing interest in the region.

Following the inauguration, the RCCI delegation, comprising President Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Ikram Abbasi and Executive Committee members Khurram Aftab and Zaid Iqbal, visited various stalls showcasing Pakistan’s tourism potential, cultural heritage, traditional crafts, food, sports and recreational attractions.

The RCCI President appreciated the festival’s efforts to promote tourism, cultural exchange and economic activity, emphasizing that sustained collaboration between the government and private sector can transform tourism into a major contributor to economic growth, employment generation and foreign exchange earnings.