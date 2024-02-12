RCCI pins hope on new govt to put Pakistan on economic stability

High expectations from new government to stabilize country’s economy: Saqib Rafiq

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – Saqib Rafiq, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), has said that it is hoped that the new government will work for the improvement of the economy. Many challenges are faced, there is an IMF program, and 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, inflation has skyrocketed to more than 30 percent.

It is hoped that a coalition or national government will be formed through consensus, which will restore the confidence of investors.

Saqib Rafiq demanded that the new government should consult with the stakeholders to formulate a medium and long-term economic plan and continuity of policies should be ensured.

He said that we hope that the new government will take immediate steps to solve the problems of the business community; the country has to facilitate business to move on the path of development and prosperity. The scope of business facilitation centers (BFC) should be spread across the country, he added.

The cost of doing business has increased manifold, it needs to be addressed, the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products have to be reduced.

Regional trade should be promoted, and non-traditional sectors such as IT, gems and jewellery, marble, poultry, tourism and service sectors should be given preferential treatment.