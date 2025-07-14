RCCI, PESSI agree on worker welfare awareness campaigns

RAWALPINDI, JUL 14 /DNA/ – Director of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Mr. Malik Farrukh Mumtaz, paid an official visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). He was accompanied by Deputy Director Mr. Munir Malik and Inspector Mr. Naeem Azizi.

During the visit, Director Malik Farrukh Mumtaz shared that significant amendments have been made to the laws governing the collection of the Workers’ Welfare Fund (WWF) and the Workers’ Participation Fund (WPPF). As per the new regulations, the complete authority for collection of these funds has been transferred to PESSI. Consequently, all contributions and related payments will now be made directly to PESSI.

He welcomed the Chamber’s proposals regarding awareness sessions, registration processes, and contribution mechanisms, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement.

Acting President of RCCI, Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi, welcomed the delegation and proposed measures to further strengthen the collaboration between the two institutions. He offered the Chamber’s platform for organizing awareness sessions focused on registration and available facilities.

Mr. Qazi also appreciated the valuable services provided by the Social Security Institution for the welfare of workers, including pensions, disability allowances, medical treatment at social security hospitals, death grants, and other social protection benefits.

The session was attended by Vice President Mr. Fahad Barlas, former President Mr. Jalil Malik, executive committee members, and representatives from various business sectors.