RCCI pays rich tribute to Dr. Qadeer Khan

Rawalpindi, OCT 10 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) paid rich tribute to renowned nuclear scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. RCCI President Nadeem Rauf has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. In a statement, he said that Dr. Qadeer was undoubtedly a national hero and Pakistan’s business community is grieved on the loss of Mohsin e Pakistan.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, group Leader Sohail Altaf, former presidents and other officials attended the funeral of eminent scientist Dr Qadeer.

“We are saddened by the demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and his death is a great tragedy for the country”, he said.

Nadeem Rauf also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty keep the deceased in His mercy and encourage his family to bear this trauma.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said Dr. Qadeer played an important role in making Pakistan’s defense invincible. He has the status of a national icon, he added. Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation. The business community and the nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions, he said.