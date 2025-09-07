RCCI pays rich tribute on 60th defence & martyrs’ day

RAWALPINDI: /DNA/ – On the occasion of the 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), together with the business community of Rawalpindi, paid rich tribute to the nation’s valiant martyrs and their families, honoring their supreme sacrifices for Pakistan’s security and sovereignty.

A special delegation of RCCI, led by President Usman Shaukat, visited the monument of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed — Pakistan’s first Nishan-e-Haider recipient. The delegation laid floral wreaths, offered prayers for the elevation of his ranks, and prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the beloved homeland. Speaking on the occasion, President Usman Shaukat emphasized the need to carry forward the spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by the armed forces. “Let us always remember the unmatched courage of our martyrs. Together, we stand united in safeguarding the dignity and future of Pakistan,” he remarked.

The delegation also included Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, President of Anjuman Tajran Gujar Khan Raja Jawad, and members of the Executive Committee.

Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed was born in Singhori village, Gujjar Khan District, on November 10, 1910. Commissioned in the Punjab Regiment in 1944, he embraced martyrdom on July 27, 1948, during the Kashmir War at Tilpatra in Azad Kashmir. For his extraordinary valor and sacrifice, he was awarded Pakistan’s first Nishan-e-Haider.

The RCCI and business community reaffirmed their unwavering support for the nation’s armed forces and pledged to continue contributing towards the progress, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan.