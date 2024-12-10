RCCI, PABF organizes the 5th Edition of Pak-America Business Summit

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with the Pak America Business Forum (PABF), organized the 5th Pak-America Business Summit at a local hotel in Islamabad.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat in his keynote address emphasized the vast potential for increased trade and investment, urging stronger collaboration to achieve mutual economic goals. He said that the major purpose of the summit was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the hurdles in trade ties between the two business communities. Also, enhance cooperation with key organizations and sector specific information sharing in both countries to ensure cohesive and coordinated strategies in promoting U.S. private sector interests in Pakistan, he added.

Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam who was the chief guest on the occasion, described Pakistan and the U.S. as “best friends and trading partners,” calling for continued cooperation in environmental and business initiatives.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker highlighted that the United States is Pakistan’s largest export market, accounting for approximately 16% of Pakistan’s total exports annually. She said, “Over 80 U.S. firms in Pakistan directly employ 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly provide livelihoods for over 1 million workers. Our teams actively connect American and Pakistani businesses, fostering stronger trade and economic ties.”

Chairman PABF Waqar Khan stated the forum’s mission is to enhance trade relations and create new opportunities for Pakistani and American businesses.

President PABF Anwar Azam assured full support for Pakistani businesses aiming to expand into the U.S. market, reiterating the forum’s role as a key enabler.

Sohail Altaf, former RCCI President, stressed the importance of facilitating business delegation exchanges through the U.S. Embassy to unlock Pakistan’s export potential to the United States.

The event was attended by senior RCCI leadership, including Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former RCCI presidents Kashif Shabbir and Dr. Shimail Daud, Executive Committee members, women entrepreneurs, and representatives from TDAP.

The event served as a dynamic platform to explore opportunities for bilateral trade, investment, and economic collaboration between Pakistan and the United States.