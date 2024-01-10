RCCI organizes Belgian business contact day and catalogue exhibition

DNA

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Belgian Business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition at the chamber house here on Wednesday.

Books, magazines and trade directories were part of the catalogue exhibition providing an opportunity for visitors to get information about key sectors including tourism, education, services, agro-food processing, chemicals, surgical instruments, paper and paperboard, dairy and renewable energy.

Ambassador of Belgium H.E Charles Delogne who was the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the Belgian Business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition. President RCCI Saqib Rafiq in his welcome remarks gave a short summary of RCCI current activities and upcoming programs. He briefed the Belgium Ambassador about the potential opportunities for joint ventures and investment opportunities in Pakistan. He said that Belgium was one of Pakistan’s important trading partners within the European Union. He assured that RCCI will work closely with the Belgium Embassy to further strengthen connectivity between private sectors of both countries.

Charles Delogne, Ambassador of Belgium, said that current Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) for another four years, until 2027 and it’s a great opportunity for Pakistan to implement GSP Plus conventions, especially labor rights, human rights and environmental protection which would help Pakistan to further improve its trade with EU countries.

Belgium has excellent relations with Pakistan and added that Belgium is the 5th largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU and it is interested to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors including trade, scientific research, renewable energy, and education sectors.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh , Vice President Faisal Shahzad and Executive Committee Members, Trade Commissioner Abid Husain, Commercial officer Shaukat Niazi and members of the RCCI were also present on the occasion.