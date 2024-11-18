RCCI organizes Belgian business contact day and catalogue exhibition

RAWALPINDI, NOV 18 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted the Belgian Business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition at the Chamber House.

The event was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Belgium, Charles-Idesbald Van Der Gracht De Rommerswael, who served as the chief guest. Prominent attendees included RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Executive Committee Members, Mr. Laurent de Greef (First Secretary – Political), Mr. Gilles Hachez (First Secretary – Consular), Trade Commissioner Abid Husain, and Commercial Officer Shaukat Niazi, along with other RCCI members.

In his welcome address, RCCI President Usman Shaukat highlighted RCCI’s recent activities and upcoming initiatives. He emphasized the importance of Belgium as a key trading partner for Pakistan within the European Union and discussed potential opportunities for joint ventures and investment in Pakistan. He assured continued collaboration with the Belgian Embassy to foster private-sector partnerships.

The catalogue exhibition showcased books, magazines, and trade directories, offering insights into major sectors such as tourism, education, services, agro-food processing, chemicals, surgical instruments, paper and paperboard, dairy, and renewable energy. Visitors explored avenues for mutual growth and collaboration through the exhibits.