RCCI observes Youm-e-Tashakur to celebrate victory against Indian aggression

RAWALPINDI, MAY 16 /DNA/ – A dignified ceremony of thanksgiving was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to commemorate the historic victory of Operation Bunyān-um-Marsoos. The event featured a flag hoisting ceremony and was attended by Station Commander Brigadier Ahmad Nawaz as the chief guest.

RCCI President Mr. Usman Shaukat, Group Leader Mr. Sohail Altaf, Patron-in-Chief of Sweet Homes Mr. Zamurrad Khan, former Station Commander Brigadier (R) Ijaz Qamar Kayani, representatives of the traders’ community, and RCCI office bearers participated in the ceremony.

Brigadier Ahmad Nawaz, along with the dignitaries, hoisted the national flag to honor the achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces. During the ceremony, speakers paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers, air force pilots, and naval officers for their outstanding courage and sacrifices.

The event resonated with patriotic slogans and a renewed commitment to national unity. The participants hailed the operation as a significant triumph, declaring that the enemy was dealt a humiliating defeat, and the entire nation stood firmly behind the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Usman Shaukat urged the nation to offer thanks to Almighty Allah for this great success. “The entire nation stood like a solid wall in support of its armed forces,” he said.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf remarked that the Pakistan Armed Forces gave a resolute and befitting response to Indian aggression. “The enemy was forced to abandon its posts. We can never thank Allah enough for this victory,” he added.