RCCI observes Kashmir solidarity day with special ceremony

Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishaal Hussain Malik, Attends as Special Guest

RAWALPINDI, FEB 2: /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized a special ceremony to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming unwavering support for the people of Kashmir. The event was attended by the wife of Hurriyat leader and political prisoner Yasin Malik, Ms. Mishaal Hussain Malik, as the chief guest.

Chairman Youth Affairs Movement Abdullah Gul and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, also participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, RCCI President Usman Shaukat stated that the people of Pakistan and the business community stand firmly with the oppressed people of Kashmir. He urged the international community to take immediate notice of grave human rights violations and Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and demanded the immediate release of Hurriyat leader and prisoner of conscience Yasin Malik.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf emphasized that the business community is united for the Kashmir cause and will continue to raise its voice at all forums.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishaal Hussain Malik expressed her gratitude to RCCI for organizing the event. She highlighted severe human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, stating that innocent civilians have been killed and thousands of women rendered widows. She said that the Kashmir freedom movement is directly linked to global peace and alleged that Indian forces have crossed all limits of oppression. She demanded that the Government of Pakistan convene a joint session of Parliament on Kashmir and Yasin Malik’s case and take the matter to international courts.

SAPM Sardar Yasir Ilyas said that a united struggle is essential for the Kashmir cause and all political parties must come together. He stressed the need to develop unity like Bunyan-un-Marsoos and strengthen the economy to counter enemy propaganda. He also pointed out that India is investing heavily in propaganda, which must be countered effectively.

On the occasion, a symbolic solidarity rally was also led at the RCCI premises by President Usman Shaukat, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Mishaal Hussain Malik, Sohail Altaf, and Abdullah Gul.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Executive Committee Members, RCCI members, and women members were also present in large numbers.