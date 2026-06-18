RCCI MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026 Inaugurated in Islamabad

Healthcare Leaders, Diplomats, and Industry Experts Unite to Showcase Innovation and Strengthen Pakistan’s Health Sector

The MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026, hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), was inaugurated in Islamabad, bringing together key stakeholders from the healthcare, pharmaceutical, wellness, and beauty sectors.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi, CEO DRAP Obaidullah Malik, and Hamed Asghar Khan from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event also attracted ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, and senior government officials.The inaugural ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, CEO of DRAP Obaidullah Malik, Hamed Asghar Khan from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior diplomatic officials from various countries.

Among those present were RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, members of the Executive Committee, former RCCI presidents, and representatives of leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Addressing the inaugural session, Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the government’s priority is not only to provide treatment but also to focus on disease prevention and improving public health.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi said that the government is introducing reforms in Pakistan’s healthcare sector while facilitating greater private-sector participation to improve healthcare services.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Usman Shaukat said that the expo features more than 50 exhibitors showcasing medical equipment, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, healthcare solutions, and the latest beauty treatments. He noted that the event has brought together healthcare professionals, industry experts, leading brands, and businesses to promote innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration in the healthcare sector.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community, including Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, High Commissioner of Rwanda Fatou Harerimana, as well as trade and commercial counsellors from Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Lebanon, Vietnam, and several other countries.

Following the inauguration, the chief guests toured the exhibition stalls, interacted with exhibitors, and appreciated the quality, innovation, and diversity of the products and services on display.