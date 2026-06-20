RCCI MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026 Ends on a High Note in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, JUN 20 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) concluded the two-day MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026 in Islamabad, marking another milestone in promoting Pakistan’s healthcare, pharmaceutical, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Governor KP Praises RCCI’s Efforts in Organizing Mega Healthcare Event

On the second day, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, the chief guest at the closing ceremony, shared his views with the media during his visit to the RCCI MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026. He praised RCCI for successfully organizing an event that brought together healthcare professionals, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators under one roof.

He noted that such exhibitions play a vital role in promoting knowledge sharing, investment opportunities, and the growth of Pakistan’s health and wellness sectors. The Governor also appreciated the enthusiasm of exhibitors and participants, acknowledging RCCI’s continued efforts to support business development and showcase emerging trends in healthcare and beauty.

Distinguished Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

Among the distinguished guests were Pakistan’s tennis icon Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan H.E. Irfan Neziroğlu, and Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Rear Admiral Fred Seneviratne. Their presence highlighted the international significance of the event and strengthened diplomatic and business ties.

Diverse Exhibitors Showcase Healthcare & Beauty Innovations

The expo attracted leading healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies, wellness brands, beauty industry stakeholders, regulators, diplomats, and business leaders. Participants showcased a diverse range of products, services, technologies, and healthcare solutions, reflecting the growing potential of Pakistan’s health and beauty industries.

Cannabis & Hemp Regulation: Key Awareness Session Held

An important awareness session titled “Exploring the Future of Cannabis & Hemp Regulation” was also held on the sidelines of the expo. The session featured Maj. Gen. (R) Zafarullah Khan, Director General of the Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority (CCRA) , who highlighted Pakistan’s evolving regulatory framework, industry potential, compliance requirements, and emerging investment opportunities in the cannabis and hemp sector.

The discussion encouraged meaningful engagement among stakeholders from the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and business communities.

Technical Symposiums Foster Business Collaboration

The event also featured technical symposiums, seminars, and business networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and international engagement. The closing ceremony concluded with appreciation for exhibitors, partners, and participants whose contributions made the event a success.

Expo Strengthens Pakistan’s Healthcare & Wellness Industry

The RCCI MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026 has set a new benchmark for healthcare and beauty exhibitions in Pakistan. With growing international participation and increasing interest from global investors, such events are vital to positioning Pakistan as an emerging hub for healthcare innovation and wellness tourism.