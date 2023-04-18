Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Main Menu

RCCI inks contract with ANTH

| April 18, 2023

Rawalpindi, APR 18 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) signed an agreement/contract to provide discounts to its members on various services.

President Saqib Rafiq on behalf of RCCI and Col (r) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi on behalf of ANTH signed and exchanged the agreement documents.

Under the agreement, RCCI members will get a discount rate facility on various Hospital Services at ANTH including executive clinic consultation, diagnostic services and Hospital Services (Procedures and IPD).

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan, among others, were also present on the occasion.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

RCCI inks contract with ANTH

Rawalpindi, APR 18 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and Dr.Read More

CDA teams to visit markets after Eid to address issues of traders

Islamabad, APR 16 /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and IndustryRead More

Comments are Closed