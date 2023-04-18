RCCI inks contract with ANTH

Rawalpindi, APR 18 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) signed an agreement/contract to provide discounts to its members on various services.

President Saqib Rafiq on behalf of RCCI and Col (r) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi on behalf of ANTH signed and exchanged the agreement documents.

Under the agreement, RCCI members will get a discount rate facility on various Hospital Services at ANTH including executive clinic consultation, diagnostic services and Hospital Services (Procedures and IPD).

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan, among others, were also present on the occasion.