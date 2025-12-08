RCCI hosts Sudanese trade delegation



RAWALPINDI, DEC 8 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted the Sudanese trade and health-sector delegation during their official visit to Pakistan. RCCI President Usman Shaukat welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the close cooperation, industrial landscape, and investment potential especially in pharmaceutical sector.

Additional Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, was also present on the occasion. The Ambassador of Sudan to Pakistan is H.E. Mr. Salih Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig also in presence The Sudanese delegation included:

Dr. Ali Babikir Seid Ahmed Mohamed , Secretary General, National Medicines & Poisons Board

Dr. Badreldin Mohamed Ahmed ElGozoli , Director General, Medical Supplies Fund

Dr. Hayder Mohamed Abdel-Nabi , Director, Hospitals Department, Federal Health Ministry

Mohamed Marwan Awad , Head of Executive Office, Undersecretary of the Federal Health Ministry

Mr. Hatim Motasim Mohamed Ali, Representative, Economic Security

Discussions focused on collaboration in the health, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology sectors, with both sides exploring avenues for joint ventures, knowledge exchange, and strengthening bilateral economic ties. The delegation also visited local pharma factory Bio-Labs as part of their visit.

The delegation appreciated RCCI’s support and expressed interest in boosting cooperation between Pakistan and Sudan, particularly in the field of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.=DNA

