RCCI hosts Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia to explore bilateral trade opportunities

RAWALPINDI, OCT 16 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) welcomed Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, during his visit to the Chamber House, where he called on RCCI President Nosherwan Khalil Khan.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President Waseem Aslam, former presidents Raja Amer Iqbal and Zahid Latif Khan, along with members of the RCCI Executive Committee.

The discussions focused on exploring new avenues for Pakistan-Russia trade and economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on opportunities for Pakistani businesses in the Russian market. Key sectors identified included energy, gas, information technology (IT), surgical instruments, sports goods, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and transportation.

The participants also discussed key challenges faced by Pakistani businesses in accessing the Russian market, including visa procedures, letters of credit (LCs), banking channels, information sharing, and trade connectivity.

Emphasis was placed on strengthening institutional linkages between chambers of commerce in both countries through enhanced networking, the exchange of trade delegations, business-to-business matchmaking, and the promotion of joint ventures.