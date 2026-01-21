RCCI hosts meeting with U.S. agricultural delegation to explore trade opportunities

RAWALPINDI, JAN 21 /DNA/ – A high-level meeting with a visiting U.S. agricultural delegation was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), chaired by RCCI President Usman Shaukat. The delegation was led by Mr. Timothy Paul Welsh, Southeast Asia Representative of USA Pulses and U.S. Dry Beans Council and Managing Director of AgriSource Co., Ltd., Bangkok.

The delegation included Ms. Sarina Welsh, Southeast Asia Representative, USA Pulses and U.S. Dry Beans Council; Mr. Russell Allen Kehl, President & CEO, Farmer Bean & Seed, LLC (USA); Mr. Shane Durwin Berntson, Manager Food Products, Merus Companies (USA); Mr. Austin Robert Chandonnet, Marketing & Grower Relations Manager, Bayside Best Beans (USA); and Mr. Mark Dries, Counselor, Office of Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Embassy Islamabad.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former President Dr. Hassan Sarosh Akram, Executive Committee members, and sector-specific representatives also attended the meeting.

During the interaction, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral trade relations, particularly in pulses, dry beans, and agricultural commodities. The U.S. delegation highlighted RCCI’s strategic importance as a regional trading hub serving Punjab and adjoining regions, and emphasized the potential for expanding buyer-seller linkages, market access, and long-term partnerships.

President RCCI Usman Shaukat underscored the importance of fostering sustainable trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States. He noted that such engagements help connect local businesses with international markets, encourage knowledge sharing, and enhance mutual trust.