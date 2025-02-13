RCCI Hosts Awareness Session on Punjab Single-Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023

Rawalpindi, FEB 13 (DNA):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized an awareness session on the Punjab Single-Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023. The event featured Ms. Maria Safeer, Deputy Director Environment, as the keynote speaker.

The session was attended by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, and executive committee members. Discussions centered on the impact of the regulations, compliance measures, and the vital role of businesses in promoting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

Ms. Maria Safeer, Deputy Director Environment, gave a detailed presentation and informed the participants about the Punjab Single-Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023.

She pointed out that the Punjab Single-Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023 have been amended in 2024 to incorporate administrative fines and penalties. Under these amendments, violators may face fines ranging from PKR 5,000 to PKR 50,000. Additionally, non-compliant establishments may be sealed and materials confiscated within seven days of receiving a violation notice.

To ensure effective implementation, district-level Plastic Management Committees have been established. These committees are tasked with overseeing enforcement, raising public awareness, promoting alternatives, and supervising the registration process.

A significant addition to the regulations is the recognition of distributors as key stakeholders. Furthermore, a minimum size (12×16 inches) and thickness (40 microns) have been specified for plastic bags, except for those used in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Prohibited plastic items under these regulations include plastic-stemmed earbuds, balloon sticks, candy sticks, plastic plates, cutlery, cigarette packs, and banners with a thickness of less than 80 microns.

Pakistan generates approximately 3.9 million tons of plastic waste annually, with Punjab accounting for 50% of packaging-related waste. Additionally, around five billion plastic bags are used and discarded every year in the country.