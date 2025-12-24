RCCI hosts Ambassador Oumer Oba for business talks

RAWALPINDI, DEC 24 /DNA/ – Oumer Hussein Oba, Ambassador-designate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, paid a maiden visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation, and highlight extraordinary investment opportunities within Ethiopia’s flourishing economic sectors.

​The meeting covered a broad range of issues, including trade, investment, institutional linkages, and future collaborations. Both sides discussed mechanisms for seamless cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

​Addressing the business gathering representing various economic sectors of Pakistan, the Ambassador briefed them on the homegrown economic reforms undertaken by the Ethiopian government. These reforms have created massive business opportunities in five primary sectors including agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism, and ICT, he added.

​The Ambassador also urged the business community to participate in the high-level “Invest in Ethiopia” forum, scheduled for March 26–27, 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The event is expected to bring together over 700 international investors, policymakers, and development partners from across the globe.

He assured the RCCI that the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad would provide full support to Pakistani businesses looking to explore the untapped potential of bilateral economic relations.

​H.E. Usman Shaukat, President of the RCCI, welcomed the Ambassador and highlighted the growing cooperation between the Embassy and the Chamber. He emphasized that people-to-people relations are the key drivers of economic diplomacy, requiring a concentrated focus from both sides to bring the two nations closer.

​The President further highlighted the immense potential for trade and investment, praising the economic development achieved by Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

​Senior Vice President Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Mr. Fahad Barlas, and Former President Mr. Raja Amer also spoke regarding the future of Ethiopia-Pakistan relations. The discussion concluded with a Q&A session and a cake-cutting ceremony organized by the RCCI to celebrate Christmas.