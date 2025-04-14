RCCI honors Pakistan’s first female 3-star general

RAWALPINDI, APR 14 /DNA/ – In a landmark move championing gender equality and female leadership, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has proudly appointed Lieutenant General (R) Nigar Johar Khan as its official Brand Ambassador for Women Empowerment and Women Initiatives.

This historic announcement was made during RCCI’s prestigious event, “SHE LEADS – A Tribute to Women,” held at the Chamber House on Monday. The event celebrated the resilience, strength, and trailblazing contributions of women across Pakistan — with the presence of Lt. Gen (R) Nigar Johar Khan, Pakistan’s first and only female three-star general, as the Chief Guest, adding unmatched inspiration and gravitas.

“Her journey is one of courage, dedication, and breaking barriers,” said RCCI President Usman Shaukat, in his welcome address. “She has redefined what’s possible for women in Pakistan and stands as a beacon of hope and ambition.”

Group Leader Sohail Altaf echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development:

“Such events celebrate our national icons while reinforcing the message that women are vital architects of Pakistan’s progress.”

In her compelling keynote, Lt. Gen (R) Nigar Johar Khan commended RCCI’s proactive stance on gender equity:

“Creating spaces for women to lead, grow, and shape the future is essential. RCCI’s vision and commitment are truly exemplary.”

She also voiced support for RCCI’s upcoming Solidarity Walk with the Ambassador of Palestine, underlining the importance of unity and humanitarian solidarity.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, executive committee members, Director AIC Ijaz Qamar Kayani, and a large number of women members.