RCCI gives warm farewell to Malaysian High Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, MAY 25 (DNA) – The High Commissioner of Malaysia Ikram bin Muhammad Ibrahim, has said that Malaysia has deep trade and diplomatic relations with Pakistan. Pakistan has great strategic importance and Malaysia has invested in Pakistan in different sectors.

Malaysia focuses on its trade relations with Pakistan. The position of Malaysia and Pakistan on Palestine is clear. Malaysia strongly condemns Israeli atrocities on Palestine.

In a farewell meeting with Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Group Leader Sohail Altaf and senior officials during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the Malaysian High Commissioner said that his stay in Pakistan has been wonderful.

The Business community, especially the Rawalpindi Chamber, had close and deep ties with Malaysian High Commission. He said that the High Commission would continue to extend full cooperation and assistance to the RCCI.

Former Presidents Raja Amer Iqbal, Zahid Latif Khan, Malik Shahid Saleem, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Chairman Regional Committee Khurshid Barlas and executive members were also present on the occasion.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber values the services of Akram Bin Muhammad as High Commissioner. With his personal interest and full cooperation, the Rawalpindi Chamber successfully held the Achievement Awards and Business Opportunities Conference in Malaysia in 2019.

It was a great honor and pride for RCCI that then Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that due to the active role of the Malaysian High Commission, relations between the two countries have been further strengthened. Relationships between the business community have grown.

You will continue to act as an ambassador wherever you go. The Rawalpindi Chamber pays tribute to the services of the High Commissioner, he added.=DNA

===========