RCCI gets Police Khidmet Markez to facilitate members

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 25 (DNA) – City Police Officer Ahsan Younis inaugurates Police Khidmet Markez at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Saturday.

The service center will have learner traffic license, character certificate, employee registration, verification and many other facilities. CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal also gave a short briefing on Khidemet Markez and added that the state of the art facility has a paperless environment.

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber Nasir Mirza said that we are grateful to the Government of Punjab, especially CPO Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis for setting up the Police Service Center. RCCI’s major aim is to provide maximum facilities and convenience to its members, so they can get quality services under one roof.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that the trader would no longer have to go to different departments for different services. The establishment of the service center will also send a positive message for investment where it will facilitate the business community. The modern service center will increase transparency, he added.=DNA

