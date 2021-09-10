RCCI elections 2021-22, executive body elected unopposed

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – The election of corporate and associate class has been completed in the first phase of the annual election of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2021-22. Eleven candidates filed nomination papers for five seats of corporate class, six withdrew while 23 candidates filed papers for five associate class seats, 18 withdrew their nomination papers and the remaining five candidates were declared uncontested.

Chaudhry Nadeem Rauf, Waqas bin Mahmood, Mudassir Maqbool, Rafiq Khan and Khawaja Farooq Ali were elected to the five corporate seats of the executive committee while Asim Mahmood, Faisal Shehzad, Tariq Najib Butt, Wasim Aslam and Martin Pervez were elected unopposed to the five associate class seats. ۔

On the occasion, Rawalpindi Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz Malik and group leaders, Sohail Altaf and SM Naseem, former presidents and members congratulated the newly elected members of the executive committee.

He hoped that the newly elected members of the Rawalpindi Chamber would play a significant role in the trade and industrial development of the region and would spare no effort for the betterment of the business community in particular. Nominations for President, Senior Vice President and Vice President can be submitted till September 15.