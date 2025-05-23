RCCI demands tax ordinance withdrawal at Presidents conference

RAWALPINDI, MAY 23 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) successfully concluded the 17th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference 2025 at a local hotel (Mövenpick Hotel Centaurus), in Islamabad. The conference brought together over 70 presidents of Chambers of Commerce from across Pakistan, senior government officials, prominent business leaders, and key economic stakeholders to deliberate on the country’s economic landscape and present a unified roadmap for sustainable development.

A joint communiqué issued at the conclusion of the conference strongly criticized the recently imposed tax ordinance, calling for its immediate withdrawal. RCCI President Usman Shaukat labeled the ordinance “a killer for the economy,” urging the government to expand the tax base rather than increasing burdens on existing taxpayers.

Key proposals from the joint declaration included:

Gradual reduction of General Sales Tax (GST) to 10%, Reduction of corporate tax to 25%, Decrease in withholding tax on exports, Incentives for new exporters, Simplification and digitization of the tax filing process.

The communiqué also called for sector-specific incentives for industries such as textiles, IT, agriculture, engineering, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. These include tax exemptions, export rebates, technology upgrades, and enhanced access to international markets.

A five-year formalization program was proposed for SMEs, featuring tax relief for new filers and access to subsidized financing. The participants further demanded the repeal of controversial sections of the Income Tax Ordinance, namely Sections 7E, 8B, and 138, to reduce the regulatory burden on the business community.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, executive committee members, and former presidents welcomed the participants, including representatives from women’s and small chambers of commerce as well as trader associations.