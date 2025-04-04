RCCI delegation meets with Ethiopian Ambassador to strengthen bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD, APR 4 /DNA/ – President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Mr. Usman Shaukat, along with Vice President Mr. Fahad Barlas and Executive Member Mr. Uzair Zahid Bakhtaweri, visited the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad and held a productive meeting with H.E. Mr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed key avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, sector-specific collaboration, and the importance of mutual information sharing between business communities of the two countries. The RCCI delegation also emphasized the need for greater facilitation and support for Pakistani businessmen seeking opportunities in the Ethiopian market.

The Ambassador appreciated RCCI’s proactive role in promoting international trade relations and assured full cooperation from the Embassy in creating new pathways for economic cooperation between Pakistan and Ethiopia.