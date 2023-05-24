RCCI delegation calls on Ishaq Dar, presents budget proposals

RAWALPINDI, MAY 24: /DNA/ – The delegation led by President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq met with Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at FBR House.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents Suhail Altaf, Dr. Hassan Sarosh, Asad Mashhadi, Raja Amir Iqbal Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman Tax Affairs Committee Faraz Fazl, among others, were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters related to taxation, rupee depreciation, inflation, investment, barriers to the development of the industry, and the problems faced by the exporters were discussed.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured that these proposals will be included in the next budget. He reiterated that ‘Pakistan will absolutely not default’ as the government was committed to overcome the prevailing economic challenges. He said that the government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by the business community.

Commending his economic team for its ‘efforts and hard work’, Ishaq Dar noted that the country had recorded a current account surplus for the months of March and April at $750 million and $18m, respectively.

He said suggestions of the business community will be given due consideration as joint efforts are required to put the country on the path of economic stability.