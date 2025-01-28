RCCI delegation calls on Chief Commissioner RTO Tehmina Aamer

RAWALPINDI, JAN 28 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation, led by President Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf, had a meeting with Chief Commissioner (RTO) Tehmina Aamer at the RTO Office Rawalpindi. The delegation included SVP Khalid Farooq Qazi and VP Fahad Barlas.

Prominent officials present were Mr. Wilayat Khan (Commissioner City Zone), Haroon Masood (Commissioner Cantt Zone), and Mr. Riaz Khan (Additional Commissioner Headquarters).

The delegation appreciated the RTO office for adding 500,000 new taxpayers through extensive awareness drives in collaboration with RCCI. Suggestions were made to simplify the sales tax registration form, ease taxation policies, and broaden the tax net. RCCI also offered its support in widening the tax base.

Chief Commissioner Tehmina Aamer assured full cooperation in creating a business-friendly environment. She welcomed RCCI’s suggestions for broadening the tax net and requested a sample income tax form for incorporating proposed changes into policy reforms.