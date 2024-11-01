RCCI delegation calls on Babar Sarfraz, RPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, NOV 1 /DNA/ – A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, led by President Usman Shaukat, met with Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz. Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former President Manzar Khurshid Sheikh, and members of the Executive Committee were also part of the delegation.

During the meeting, President Usman Shaukat invited the RPO, along with CPO and CTO, to visit the Chamber, to which RPO Babar Sarfraz agreed, planning a visit for next week to discuss business community concerns.

President Usman Shaukat emphasized reactivating the police post and patrol in Rawat Industrial Estate, finding lasting solutions for encroachment issues in city markets, reducing traffic congestion, and reviving the Police-Chamber Coordination Committee.

RPO Babar Sarfraz assured the delegation of ongoing police efforts to curb street crime, theft, and other security concerns across the city, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the business community.