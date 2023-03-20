RCCI concerns on closure of Poultry Industry due to high inflation

DNA

Rawalpindi: Poultry sector is under severe pressure due to increase in production cost. Currently sixty percent of poultry farms have been closed resulting in job loss. The government should work on cultivation of soybeans at the local level so that dependence on imports is reduced. These views were expressed by Saqib Rafiq, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, while addressing the meeting of the Standing Committee on Poultry in the Chamber house.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber had raised the issue of import ban and containers stuck at the port at all levels, and the government should take steps to reduce the cost of production.

RCCI President Saqib Rafique and Chairman Dr. Farhan Farooq presided over the meeting. Issues related to the poultry sector were discussed in the meeting. The committee expressed concerns over the increase in cost of production, non-availability of chicken meat due to inflation and recommended that the government should provide incentives and tax exemptions to promote local machinery/plants for import substitution. Chairman Farhan Farooq welcomed the suggestions from the committee members.

