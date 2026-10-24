RCCI celebrates World Egg Day 2026

RAWALPINDI, OCT 24 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in collaboration with SB Eggs, celebrated World Egg Day 2026 at Chamber House, Rawalpindi, to promote nutritional awareness and highlight the importance of eggs as an affordable and nutritious source of protein.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi attended the event as the chief guest. RCCI President Nosherwan Khalil Khan and Patron-in-Chief Sohail Altaf warmly received the minister upon his arrival.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi offered Pakistan Railways’ cargo and freight services for the transportation of poultry feed across the country. He emphasized that improved freight facilities could support the poultry sector by facilitating the movement of essential supplies and strengthening logistics for the industry.

The minister stated that Pakistan Railways had achieved its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs115 billion during the fiscal year 2025–26. Expressing optimism about the future, he said a revenue target of Rs160 billion had been set for the next fiscal year and expressed confidence that it would be achieved.

He further highlighted the development of a dedicated freight corridor, stating that the number of freight trains would be increased from nine to 14 by January 2027 to expand freight operations and enhance the railway’s cargo business.

Earlier, in his welcome address, RCCI President Nosherwan Khalil Khan highlighted the vital role of the poultry sector in promoting food security, improving nutrition, and ensuring access to affordable protein. He emphasized that eggs and poultry products are essential components of a balanced diet, particularly for the healthy growth and development of children.

The RCCI president appreciated SB Eggs for collaborating with the Chamber to promote nutritional awareness and engage young students through educational and creative activities. He also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the business community and relevant stakeholders to support the growth and sustainability of the poultry industry.

The event featured a cooking competition alongside painting and poster competitions for school students. These activities provided young participants with an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity while learning about the nutritional value of eggs and the importance of healthy eating habits.