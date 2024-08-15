RCCI celebrates 77th Independence Day of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, AUG 15 /DNA/ – A grand ceremony was organized on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, along with Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad hoisted the flag to mark the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan at the Chamber Building. Director AIC, Brig. Ejaz Qamar Kiani, Former Presidents, executive committee members, chairman standing committee on culture Martin Parvez, representatives from the trade associations, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Hafeez, distinguished RCCI Members and a large number of businessmen, women entrepreneurs participated in the event.

In his address, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq said that the business community pledges that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the sake of their dear homeland and will continue to play their role in the progress and development of the country. He said, “It is also a day of happiness; a day of bowing down our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity and oneness for the objectives, for which Pakistan was created.”

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq also planted a tree under the Plant for Pakistan initiative reflecting the nation’s commitment to combating the adverse impacts of climate change. Independence Day cake was also cut on this occasion. Later, while expressing their views, the participants highlighted the sacrifices of elders and leaders for the creation and independence of Pakistan. They also pledged that every possible effort will be made for the progress and prosperity of the country. A special prayer was also offered for the country’s security, progress and prosperity. A musical performance was also performed to pay tribute to the national heroes.