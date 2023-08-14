RCCI celebrates 76th Independence Day of Pakistan

DNA

RAWALPINDI, AUG 14: A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the 𝐑𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐑𝐂𝐂𝐈) to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

In his message President RCCI Saqib Rafiq said that on this day, the business community pledges that they will not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice for the sake of their dear homeland Pakistan and will continue to play their full role in the progress and development of the country.

He said that it is also a day of happiness; a day of bowing down our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity and oneness for the objectives, for which Pakistan was created.

RCCI President Mr. Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader Mr. Sohail Altaf along with Dr. Jamal Nasir, Interim Provincial Minister, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chattha, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, DG RDA Saif Anwar Jappa attended the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan and hoisted the flag of Pakistan. Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Mr. Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders attended the ceremony.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Mr. Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents, President Small Chamber Tariq Jadoon, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders attended the ceremony.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan & Defense Attaché Embassy of Egypt were also present on the occasion.