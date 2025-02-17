Rawalpindi’s Water Emergency: A Looming Crisis for the Twin Cities

By: Filza Fatima

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has declared an emergency in Rawalpindi due to a severe water crisis triggered by drought. According to MD WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the city’s water shortage has worsened, with daily demand standing at 68 million gallons against a mere 51 million gallons available. He warned that the situation will become even more dire if February and March pass without any rainfall. The Meteorological Department has also predicted scarce rainfall, exacerbating the crisis.

The constant increase in population and commercial activities has led to a depletion of water resources. WASA has launched an awareness campaign to encourage water conservation and has warned of stern action against those found wasting water. The drought has severely impacted dams and groundwater levels, which have dropped to alarming levels, with the water table plummeting to 700 feet below ground. To address the shortage, WASA is relying on water from the Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam, and tubewells.

In light of the crisis, WASA has cautioned citizens against unnecessary water usage and has already issued challans to two residents found wasting water. The agency has appealed to citizens to cooperate and reduce their water consumption. Additionally, the cleaning of Khanpur Dam will result in a temporary suspension of water supply until February 22.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) imposed fines for wasting water during car washes inside homes. LHC Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing petitions related to smog and environmental pollution, ordered a fine of Rs10,000 for individuals found wasting water by washing vehicles at home. The court also directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to submit a comprehensive report on traffic-related pollution.

With Rawalpindi and Islamabad facing a worsening water crisis, long-term solutions must be prioritized. The reliance on groundwater extraction, coupled with unchecked urban expansion, has placed immense pressure on existing water resources. Pipeline leakages, illegal water connections, and lack of proper waste management contribute to wastage and contamination of the already limited supply. While short-term measures such as rationing and awareness campaigns are necessary, sustainable water management policies are crucial to ensure long-term water security.

Investments in rainwater harvesting, better waste treatment systems, and public awareness campaigns are vital to mitigating the crisis. Policymakers must prioritize sustainable urban planning and conservation initiatives, as failure to do so could leave the twin cities on the brink of an irreversible water disaster. The WASA emergency declaration is a stark reminder that water scarcity is not a distant threat—it is a present reality that demands urgent and decisive action.

