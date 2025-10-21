Rawalpindi Test: South Africa steady at 185/4 despite Asif’s double blow

RAWALPINDI, OCT 21: Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs’ fifties steadied South Africa despite Asif Afridi’s late strike with the ball as the visitors concluded day two of the second and final Test in Rawalpindi at 185/4, trailing by 148 runs, on Tuesday.

Resuming their innings after bowling out Pakistan for 333, South Africa’s openers Ryan Rickelton and captain Aiden Markram aimed to provide a solid start.

Runs flowed steadily, but the partnership was broken when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rickelton for 14 off 26 balls, leaving the visitors at 22-1 in 8.2 overs.

Markram took charge after Rickelton’s dismissal, striking boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking, helping South Africa reach the 50-run mark in the 20th over.

However, Sajid Khan dismissed Markram for 32 off 62 balls, ending a 32-run stand with Tristan Stubbs.

Tony de Zorzi then steadied the innings alongside Stubbs, adding 32 runs for the third wicket as tea approached.

In the final session, the duo grew in confidence, putting Pakistan’s bowlers under pressure and regularly finding the boundary.

Both Stubbs and de Zorzi went on to score fifties, compiling a 100-run partnership for the third wicket, with South Africa reaching 166-2 in 57 overs.

Pakistan found relief when Asif Afridi broke the 113-run stand by dismissing Tony de Zorzi, who scored 55 off 93 deliveries with one four and two sixes.

In the 60th over, Asif struck again, removing Dewald Brevis for a four-ball duck, leaving South Africa at 171-4 in 59.3 overs.

The Proteas will resume day three with Tristan Stubbs unbeaten on 68 and Kyle Verreynne on 10 at the crease.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a steady start as openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique put on 35 runs for the first wicket before Imam was bowled by Simon Harmer for 17 off 35 balls.

Abdullah Shafique continued with composure, combining aggression with patience to counter South Africa’s bowling.

Skipper Shan Masood joined him and displayed positive intent, hitting two towering sixes as Pakistan reached 65-1 after 20 overs. The duo built a 50-run stand before lunch, maintaining momentum.

After the break, both batters guided Pakistan past 100. Masood reached his 13th Test fifty, while Shafique notched his sixth. Their 111-run partnership for the second wicket ended when Harmer dismissed Shafique for 57 off 146 balls.

Babar Azam contributed 16 off 22 balls before falling to Keshav Maharaj, leaving Pakistan at 167-3. Masood narrowly missed a century, scoring 87 off 176 deliveries with two fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel added 34 for the fifth wicket before Kagiso Rabada trapped Rizwan lbw for 19, reducing Pakistan to 246-5 in 84.5 overs.

Resuming day two at 259-5, Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha stabilised the innings, adding 70 for the sixth wicket.

Shakeel brought up his ninth Test fifty, while Agha contributed 45 off 76 balls with five boundaries before being dismissed by Maharaj.

Maharaj then struck again, removing Shakeel for a well-crafted 66 off 147 balls.

He continued his dominance by dismissing Shaheen Afridi for a duck to complete his five-wicket haul, and later accounted for Sajid Khan (5) and debutant Asif Afridi, as Pakistan were bowled out for 333 in 113.4 overs.

Keshav Maharaj finished with brilliant figures of 7/102 in 42.4 overs, Simon Harmer claimed two wickets, and Kagiso Rabada picked up one.