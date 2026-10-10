Rawalpindi confirmed dengue tally reaches 53 with zero fatalities

RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (DNA):Rawalpindi has recorded 53 confirmed dengue cases during the current season with zero deaths reported, while 14 patients remain hospitalized across the district, the District Health Authority reported on Saturday.

According to official surveillance data, health facilities have screened 5,412 individuals this year, identifying 4,981 suspected cases.

Eight confirmed patients are currently receiving clinical treatment in isolation wards. A deployment of 415 outdoor and 985 indoor surveillance teams achieved a 97 percent weekly coverage rate across 17,859 registered hotspots to curb vector propagation.

Field inspections covering 5.41 million homes and 1.87 million commercial spots detected mosquito larvae at 217,980 locations, with the highest Breteau Index recorded in Kulyal Potohar Town (309.3) and Chaklala Cantonment (23.66).

Enforcing anti-dengue regulations, authorities registered 2,798 FIRs against violators, sealed 686 premises, issued 2,331 challans and collected Rs. 3.156 million in fines.