Raw milk for skincare: Nature’s magic or a risky trend?

A new skincare trend is taking social media by storm—and it starts right in the kitchen. Raw milk, long known for its nutritional value, is now being used as a natural remedy for various skin issues, from acne scars to dullness.

Promoted by Instagram skinfluencers and Bollywood celebrities alike, raw milk is being hailed as a natural toner and glow booster. Actress Mira Rajput Kapoor revealed on her YouTube channel that both she and her mother use raw milk to keep their skin hydrated and radiant. Similarly, Shobhita Dhulipala praised the ingredient in her beauty routine, emphasizing its glow-enhancing properties.

Supporters of this trend point to the milk’s lactic acid content, which gently exfoliates the skin, and its supposed ability to lighten dark spots and improve texture. Some dermatologists even acknowledge raw milk’s anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities, crediting its beta-hydroxy acid and lactic acid for helping with gentle exfoliation and improved skin tone.

Experts advise

Despite the hype, skincare professionals are urging caution. Since raw milk is unpasteurized, it can harbor harmful bacteria that may lead to skin irritation or even infections. Dermatologists warn that people with sensitive or acne-prone skin should avoid applying raw milk directly, as its proteins and fats can clog pores and worsen breakouts.

Safer alternatives

While natural ingredients are appealing, experts recommend sticking to scientifically backed skincare products. Formulations with lactic acid serums, probiotic-infused products, and ceramide-rich moisturizers offer similar benefits without the risk of bacterial contamination.

In conclusion, while raw milk may offer some skin care benefits, its risks cannot be ignored. Dermatologists suggest exploring safer alternatives for lasting and irritation-free results. If you’re still tempted to try raw milk on your skin, a patch test and professional consultation are a must.