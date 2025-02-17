Ravians Forever: Memories, Mentors, and the Legacy of GCU

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Before the partition of the Sub-Continent, Lahore was illustrious not only for its historical and cultural richness but also for its esteemed educational institutions. Among these, Government College Lahore stood as a beacon of intellectual brilliance. Alongside other distinguished institutions such as Aitchison College, Forman Christian College, Islamia College, Kinnaird College, King Edward Medical College and Punjab University, it was regarded as a bastion of academic excellence, where admission was the cherished dream of countless students. Before I had the privilege of stepping through its grand entrance, I would often gaze wistfully at its towering structure, deeply aware of the luminaries who had once graced its halls, including the great poet-philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The long-awaited day finally arrived when I stepped through the majestic gates of Government College Lahore, situated opposite Nasir Bagh, embarking upon my own academic journey towards that iconic tower. Accompanied by my father Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal, I secured the admission form, completed the formalities, and paid the required fee at the bank situated across the road from the college. Thus, I was formally inducted into the M.A. History program, an achievement made possible by the unwavering support of my father and maternal uncle Mehmud Fakhri—an indebtedness I shall always hold close to my heart.

Government College Lahore, now revered as Government College University (GCU), was established in 1864 under British colonial rule. Initially affiliated with Calcutta University before becoming a part of Punjab University, it has since evolved into one of the premier seats of learning in South Asia. Over the decades, its reputation has been cemented by the brilliance of its alumni—visionaries, statesmen, poets, scientists, and artists—who have made remarkable contributions to various fields. Among them stand Nobel laureate Dr. Abdus Salam, literary giant Faiz Ahmed Faiz, astute politician NawabzadaNasarullah Khan, iconic Bollywood actor Dev Anand, and numerous others who have left an indelible mark on history. The faculty of Government College has also been graced by illustrious scholars such as Pitras Bukhari, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, and Dr. Nazir Ahmad, whose erudition and pedagogical prowess have illuminated the intellectual landscape.

Over a period of almost 16 years, I studied under many educational institutions and teachers, but Dr. Amjad Butt, head of History Department was unique among them all. Amjad Butt, who received his doctorate from Oxford University, spoke English like Shakespeare in class, and the words would fall like pearls from his lips. Outside the class, he spoke in pure Punjabi, as he belonged to Gowalmandi, Lahore and was a “Puckey Lahori”. During this time, his retirement was approaching, so the then Chief Minister of Punjab offered him a five-year extension in his service, which he declined with thanks, saying that I had played my innings. He was a principled and dignified personality, although it was known during that era that no teacher agreed to retire from GovernmentCollege.

My days at this venerable institution remain among the most cherished of my life. Whether braving the dense fog of Lahore’s winter or the relentless heat of summer, my eagerness to immerse myself in the pursuit of knowledge never waned. The college’s academic environment was profoundly enriched by the presence of extraordinary teachers, including Dr. Amjad Butt, Prof. Masood Raza, Dr. Farhat Mahmood, Amanullah Virk, and Muhammad Sadiq—scholars whose intellectual rigor and inspiring mentorship shaped my perspective in profound ways. During my tenure at the college, I was fortunate to witness the grand celebrations marking its 125th anniversary. The occasion was a magnificent convergence of Old Ravians from across the world, including the legendary Indian actor Dev Anand, a testament to the college’s far-reaching influence and the deep-seated connections it fosters among its alumni.

A fundamental part of this enduring connection is the Old Ravians Union, an association dedicated to preserving the spirit and camaraderie of former students. Since its inception, the Union has served as a platform for alumni to contribute to their alma mater, promoting academic and extracurricular excellence. Its elections, conducted with great zeal and fervor, ensure the continuation of this noble legacy. This year, the elections for the 2025-27 term are set to take place on February 23, 2025. Among the candidates for the esteemed position of President is my valued classmate, Sajid Goraya.

Even during our college days, Sajid Goraya distinguished himself through his deep involvement in extracurricular activities, complementing his academic pursuits with an active presence in student affairs. Clad in his signature white cotton shalwar kameez, he exuded an air of humility and commitment—a trait that remains a hallmark of his personality even today. His candidacy for the presidency of the Old Ravians Union is a reflection of his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his fellow alumni and the advancement of GCU. Should he secure victory, I have no doubt that he will discharge his responsibilities with diligence and integrity, further strengthening the ties between past and present Ravians.

As I reflect upon my time at Government College Lahore, I am reminded of the friendships that shaped my journey. The names of my classmates—Sheikh Aamir Rashid, Raja Fakhar Sultan, Ansar Moin, Hammad, Ijaz Boxer, and many others—resonate in my memory, each one an integral part of my college experience. Our camaraderie, our passionate intellectual debates in the corridors, and our collective aspirations formed the fabric of a remarkable chapter in our lives. Even now, I can hear the echoes of our laughter, the fervent discussions we held, and the moments of youthful ambition that bound us together.

Music, too, was an inseparable aspect of GCU’s cultural vibrancy. The melodies that once echoed through its halls still linger in my mind, none more evocative than the song rendered by Ali Ahmed Sayan—AshiqaanTo Sohna Mukhra Lukan Lai, Sajna Ne BoheUtte Chikh Tan Lai—a tune that continues to stir nostalgia and an enduring sense of belonging.

As the Old Ravians Union election approaches, I am drawn to a deeper reflection on its significance—not merely as an administrative entity but as a guardian of traditions, a bridge between generations, and a steadfast custodian of the values instilled within these historic walls. Government College University Lahore is not merely an institution; it is an enduring legacy, an emblem of intellectual distinction, and a sanctuary of enlightenment. As Old Ravians, it is both our privilege and our solemn duty to uphold its grandeur, ensuring that its luminous heritage continues to guide and inspire the generations to come.Finally, I request the administration and the future elected body to remove the word “University” from the name of this institution because the name Government College Lahore” is a name of identity and legacy.