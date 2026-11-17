By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s seasoned tennis star and former Davis Cup player Rashid Ahmad Malik, partnering Germany’s Axel Hampe, advanced to the Men’s 55+ Doubles semifinals of the ITF Masters MT700 Tennis Tournament being held at the Royal Cliff Hotel, Pattaya, Thailand.

The pair delivered an impressive performance in the quarterfinals, defeating fourth seeds Muhamed Mahmutovic (MNE) and Balan Ramadass (IND) 6-3, 6-2 in a commanding display lasting just one hour and 20 minutes.

Rashid drew upon his vast experience, displaying exceptional court awareness, precise shot-making and tactical brilliance to outplay the seeded opponents. Well supported by his German partner, the duo maintained control throughout the encounter to secure a convincing straight-sets victory and book their place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s 55+ Singles quarterfinals, Pakistan’s Khurram Imtiaz bowed out after losing to top seed Gilles De Gouy of New Zealand 1-6, 1-6. Despite the defeat, Khurram enjoyed a commendable run in the tournament, having displayed impressive form in the earlier rounds.

The Pakistani senior tennis contingent expressed its sincere gratitude to The Bank of Punjab, Lahore Gymkhana Club, JDW Group, Revive by Gatorade and Jamal Polymers for their generous sponsorship and continued support, enabling the players to represent Pakistan at the international level.