Raoof Hasan urges people to remember Khan on Feb 8 fighting battle of Pakistan’s dignity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan Raoof Hasan has called upon the people of the country that as the morning dawns on February 8, they should remember incarcerated PTI Chairman-for-life fighting the battle for restoring Pakistan’s dignity, honour, sovereignty and ensuring welfare of its people.

In a special message, PTI CIS said that PTI Founding Chairman has dedicated everything including his life for the cause of restoring the country’s dignity, sovereignty and ensuring public welfare.

Therefore, he urged: “As citizens of the country, we have a debt to pay. We must use our vote to change the face of Pakistan by dismantling a rotten system that has cast a vicious stranglehold on the country and its people.”

However, Raoof Hasan made it clear that this can happen only if you ensure that you use the power of your vote to bring back PTI and free your beloved leader Imran Khan from the clutches of his captors.

“That day is here. That moment is here. Nothing should deter you from going to the polling station and using the power of your vote to change Pakistan so that it gets on course to realise the dream of its creation as was visualised by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he urged. “Move out. Move on. Viva la victory,” he concluded.