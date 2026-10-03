Rangers deployment ‘extended’ in Islamabad, parts of Punjab ahead of PTI march

ISLAMABAD, OCT 3: The deployment of Rangers personnel in parts of Punjab and the federal capital has been extended ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march, sources said.

The deployment has been extended until October 15, 2026, sources said. The previous deployment was scheduled to remain in place until October 5, 2026.

Sources said the extension was made at the request of the Islamabad chief commissioner and the Punjab Home Department.

Rangers personnel will perform duties assigned by the Islamabad chief commissioner and the provincial government, according to sources.

The government and opposition parties are holding negotiations regarding the PTI’s planned protest march in Islamabad.

Recent reports suggest that the two sides have “reached an agreement”.

The Imran Khan-founded party had earlier postponed its planned long march towards the federal capital from September 27 to October 4.

The former ruling party has said the protest is aimed at seeking the release of its jailed founder Imran Khan and what it describes as the restoration of constitutional supremacy.

Despite Friday’s talks between the government and opposition, the PTI remains determined to proceed with its long march towards the capital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has previously said that the government will adopt a permanent strategy to deal with the PTI long march towards Islamabad, warning that the country will not be allowed to remain shut for 10 to 20 days because of demonstrations.