Randhawa directs fast-track beautification of Islamabad’s key areas

All efforts should be made to make Islamabad one of the most beautiful city in the world thus planting eco-friendly trees which will boost tourism. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s direction

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – An important meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was held on Tuesday at the CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by CDA members for Environment, Planning, and Engineering along with other senior officers. Detailed discussions were held on making Islamabad more beautiful, planting eco-friendly trees and plants, in line with the tree plantation campaign which will he helpful in promote tourism and environment friendly atmosphere.

During the briefing, the meeting was informed that five major highways of the city have been initially selected for beautification, including the Expressway, Margalla Road, Club Road, Park Road, and Faisal Avenue and the others roads will gradually be included. Special focus is being given to lane markings, footpath repairs, median strips, green belts, and beautifying the right-of-way along these roads.

It was further said that priority has been given to the renovation of all major roundabouts, improvements to mega parks, restoration of 23 water fountains and urban forest projects to reduce air and water pollution.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed that under the beautification and highway improvement plan, horticulture and landscaping work will be carried out on model highways with seasonal flowers planted at appropriate locations. Beautiful planters and wooden signboards are already being used on these roads, which have received great appreciation from citizens. Similarly, natural boulders will be placed along the highways for aesthetic appeal. Additionally, modern lighting arrangements are being ensured on these roads.

The meeting was further informed that, on the direction of the Chairman CDA, parks in every sector will undergo complete upgrades, including walking tracks, swings, modern lighting, and horticultural enhancements.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that all 23 water fountains under the CDA’s jurisdiction be made operational at the earliest, with decorative lighting installed around them. He also instructed that permanent, aesthetically pleasing lighting be installed on all major highways, including Club Road, Faisal Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Margalla Road, and the Expressway. He further directed that the sprinkler system for plant maintenance be made more efficient to prevent damage to plants due to water shortages and to ensure their healthy growth within the designated time.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced that a mobile app will be launched to provide citizens with easy access to beautiful plants and seeds from the CDA nursery at highly affordable rates, ensuring convenient and cost-effective delivery to their homes.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the goal of these initiatives is not only to enhance the city’s beauty but also to ensure environmental sustainability.