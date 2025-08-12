Randhawa chairs meeting on Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day plans

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high level meeting at CDA Headquarters which meeting was attended by Member Admin and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Planning, Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the arrangements made by the CDA to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day in a dignified manner in the Federal Capital, Islamabad in line with the direction of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the leadership of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, were reviewed.

It was decided that in connection with the celebrations of Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day, national flags have been hoisted on all official buildings across Islamabad, along with illuminations. Additionally, beautiful lighting arrangements, digital streamers have also been installed on all major highways, including Constitution Avenue, Club Road, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, D-Chowk, Pakistan Monuments and other key areas to further beautify the Federal Capital on this occasion.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said that to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day with national zeal, various events are being organised by CDA across Islamabad, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, decorative lighting on highways, cultural events, fireworks, national song competitions and public programs. Similarly, speech competitions, painting contests, national song competitions and tableau shows have also been held among school studentsMoreover, all parks and grounds in Islamabad are being adorned with beautiful lights. Additionally, branding related to Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day are also being displayed on electric and other buses operating in the city.

Chairman CDA said that special measures are being taken to enhance security, traffic management and aesthetics to ensure the celebrations were held in a grand manner, allowing citizens to celebrate with national enthusiasm.

Following the direction of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Islamabad Police have been instructed to ensure foolproof security arrangements across the city during the celebrations of Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day so that all events can be held peacefully. Additionally, checkpoints will be set up on entry and exit routes, key locations will be monitored through CCTV, and special security teams will be deployed.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the purpose of celebrating Marka-e-Haq in a dignified manner is not only to pay tribute to our brave armed forces but also to recognize the day as the dawn of a new era. Furthermore, Marka-e-Haq stands as a testament to the fact that the whole Pakistani nation remains always united and steadfast in every difficult moment, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its valiant and courageous armed forces to thwart all nefarious and evil designs of the enemy of Pakistan.