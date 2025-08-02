Randhawa chairs CDA meeting to assess departmental progress

ISLAMABAD, AUG 2 /DNA/ – Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad chaired a high level meeting to review overall performance of CDA at CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by CDA Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood,

Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch and Member Finance Tahir Naeem.

The meeting reviewed CDA’s overall performance, particularly in sector development, water supply in Islamabad, beautification projects, across the board actions against illegal housing societies, encroachments, construction of new sports complexes, operationalization of the Gandhara Citizen Art Center, upgradation of CDA Hospital, transformation of CDA Nursery into a “Gardenia Hub,” establishment of a Food Street in Blue Area, improvement of CDA Model Schools and the upgradation of 25 cricket and 25 football grounds, among other matters.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that provision of housing facilities to the of citizen of Islamabad is the their top priority of CDA. He said that while sports complexes are being constructed, all necessary steps along with resources must be allocated for uplifting of 25 cricket and 25 football grounds in Islamabad in order to promote sports activities and health activity in Islamabad. He said that no effort should be spared in the development and beautification of Islamabad, as well as installation of beautiful lights at all major roads.

Chairman CDA further said that in addition to addressing housing demands, strict action is being taken against illegal housing societies and cooperative societies across Islamabad. The CDA is also conducting surveys to assess how much land these societies originally applied with permission of lay out plan to CDA and how much land they possessed now and how many additional files they have sold out to citizen beyond their legal authorization. CDA intends to proceed all such illegal housing societies who have violated their layout plans as well as NOCs and will cancel illegal layout plans and withdraw all such NOCs in accordance with the law. Chairman CDA directed that all housing societies must install water treatment plants in their respective housing societies regarding provision of clean and safe drinking water to their citizens and ensure plot allotments strictly follow approved layout plans, rules and NOCs (No Objection Certificates).

Regarding water supply, Chairman CDA said that CDA is taking serious steps in order to meet the demands of citizen regarding provision of water. He said that establishment of Islamabad Water Agency is a step towards ensuring adequate water. He instructed that ensuring clean water for Islamabad is a major priority. Measures such as installing underground water septic tanks, fully operationalizing water tankers, tube wells and establishment of water treatment plants are being taken. He also directed the formulation of a sustainable water supply strategy, including seeking donor funding for long-term solutions, and further activating the Islamabad Water system.

Chairman CDA emphasized that all recruitments in CDA are being conducted transparently purely on merit to ensure the best talent to join CDA. He also ordered third-party audits of all CDA projects in order to maintain transparency, high-quality standards, from reputed audit firms to be engaged for this purpose.

To enhance healthcare services, Chairman CDA said that qualified doctors are being appointed at Capital Hospital, and the process of medicine procurement has been streamlined. Efforts are being made to ensure best treatment as well as medical facilities for all patients.

Regarding the CDA Nursery transform into Gardenia Hub, Chairman CDA said that funds are being utilized to transform it into a state-of-the-art “Gardenia Hub,” with Baku collaboration. He directed that efforts should be made for early completion of development and beautification of Gardenia Hub.

While expressing satisfaction on CDA’s overall performance, Chairman CDA urged further improvements to increase its performance and service delivery so that citizen should be further happy with the excellent performance of CDA.