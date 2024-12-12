Rana Tanveer Hussain Chairs 90th Meeting of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

ISLAMABAD: DEC 12 (DNA):The 90th meeting of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC)’s Governing Body was chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain. The meeting deliberated on critical issues surrounding the cotton cess and restructuring of the PCCC to revitalise its operations.

The Minister expressed serious concerns over the deliberate delays in resolving the cess-related disputes over the past eight years. These delays have adversely impacted PCCC’s efficiency and its contributions to national cotton research and development (R&D).

Immediate measures were proposed to resolve the cess issue, ensure recovery of outstanding dues, and restore PCCC’s financial stability. Restructuring proposals for the PCCC were reviewed during the meeting. The goal is to reform PCCC’s governance and operational framework to enhance cotton R&D and effectively support cotton growers across the country.

The Minister emphasized the need for innovative public-private partnerships and targeted research initiatives to boost the cotton sector. To address current challenges, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, announced plans to host a National Cotton Conference in Multan on 4 February 2025.

The conference will serve as a platform for stakeholders to devise sustainable strategies for the recovery and growth of the cotton industry. Rana Tanveer Hussain reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting cotton growers and strengthening PCCC’s role as a key institution for the cotton sector. The Minister expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable input and collaboration in making the meeting a success.