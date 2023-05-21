Rana Tanveer announces to contest election against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 21 (DNA) — Senior PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday announced to contest elections against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Sheikhupura constituency.

The PML-N veteran politician announced that he has accepted Imran Niazi’s challenge and he would defeat him in Sheikhupura election.

He hoped that Sheikhupura and Muridke people would inflict such a humiliating defeat on him that he would have a run for his money. “We will not let Imran Niazi run, this time round,” he added.

He lashed out at former premier by saying ‘what kind of influence he is leaving on society by contracting Nikah during his wife’s Iddat period and earlier making Reham his wife’. — DNA