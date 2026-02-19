Rana Mashhood Meets Italian Ambassador Armellin

Rana Mashhood, Italy’s Ambassador Armellini Discuss Trade, Education, Legal Labor Mobility and Youth Cooperation to Strengthen Pakistan–Italy Bilateral Partnership and Expand Long-Term Strategic Collaboration Opportunities

ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 /DNA/: Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan met with the Ambassador of Italy H.E. Marlena Armellini. The meeting focused on strengthening the friendly relations between Pakistan and Italy and further enhancing bilateral cooperation. The Chairman expressed his commitment to fostering stronger partnerships in trade, investment, education, and youth development, emphasizing Pakistan’s desire to transform this cooperation into a long-term, comprehensive partnership. He also thanked Italy for its support in Pakistan’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council and praised the close cooperation between the two countries in the reform process of the Security Council.

The meeting highlighted the importance of Italian companies’ activities in economic sectors, the Joint Economic Commission meetings, and the significance of the Pakistan-Italy Business Forum.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan described Italy as a key educational hub for Pakistani students, emphasizing the need to expand educational and research cooperation. He praised the presence of thousands of Pakistani students in Italy and their participation in Erasmus Mundus scholarships, underlining the importance of promoting higher education, joint research projects, and institutional linkages. The main topic of discussion was the legal movement of labor. The Chairman noted that Pakistan’s young and skilled workforce is a valuable asset for Italian industries. He stressed the importance of effectively implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labor mobility to ensure both countries can benefit from it.

The meeting also discussed the need to simplify, streamline, and ensure transparency in the workers’ and student visa processes, preventing exploitation by unauthorized agents and ensuring a merit-based system. Additionally, they explored initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, including skills development, technical training, institutional partnerships, and youth exchange programs. The importance of increasing cooperation in the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) sector was highlighted to align youth skills with international standards.

Mutual youth cooperation, educational exchanges, innovation, business opportunities, and youth exchange programs were identified as key areas for the future, aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for youth in both countries. The Chairman also emphasized that the Pakistani community in Italy plays a vital role as a strong bridge between the two nations. Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan emphasized his commitment to ensuring transparent, legal, and ethical labor mobility for youth under the 4Es framework of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program.At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Marlena Armellini expressed her appreciation for the efforts of Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan in providing opportunities for Pakistani youth. She welcomed the partnership with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program and expressed her commitment to increasing cooperation in the future.

Both sides expressed confidence that by implementing legal labor mobility, facilitating student access, and promoting joint programs and organized youth cooperation, the people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Italy would be further strengthened.